Elneny: Egypt and Arsenal midfielder shows support for Saka after costly penalty miss

The 29-year-old has assured the youngster of their love amid online abuse after the incident

Egypt and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has taken to social media to show his support for teammate Bukayo Saka after his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

With the scores locked at 1-1 following extra-time, a penalty shootout was the only way to determine the winner.

With the penalty scores at 3-2 in favour of the Azzurri, the young Gunner stepped up to take the decisive penalty but failed to beat Italy custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had also missed from 12-yards and the trio have been the victims of online racial abuse thereafter.

The Egyptian has now shown solidarity with the teenager and assured the 19-year-old of his teammates' love.

"My bro we love you and [are] so proud of you," the 29-year-old Elneny posted on his social media platform.

Arsenal have also taken to their official website to show support for their versatile attacker.

"Last night, we saw Bukayo Saka reach the Euro 2020 final at the age of 19 years old," the club said.

"Bukayo has been with us since he was seven and the whole club couldn’t have been prouder to see him represent England throughout the tournament. You could feel it right across the club.

"Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we’ve always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this feeling of pride quickly turned to sorrow at the racist comments our young player was subjected to on his social media platforms after the final whistle.

"Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.

"We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do.

"Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon."