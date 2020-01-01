Elite League top scorers: Where are they now?

GOAL takes a look at the top scorers of the Elite League over the years and how have their career taken shape in the future...

N Sivasakthi (RVSS, 2018-19)

The youngster from Tamil Nadu has been scoring goals aplenty over the last couple of years. A product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School (RVSS), founded by former striker Raman Vijayan, he has been grabbing headlines for his clinical finishing in the various age-group tournaments.

In the 2017-18 season in the Elite League, he scored 10 goals in 12 games before scoring 22 goals from 12 matches in the 2018-19 season, which is a record in the history of the tournament. He has been scoring for fun in this season as well, as he has already netted 17 times before all matches got suspended due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He was also the golden boot winner in the RFYS football tournament in the senior boy's category with nine goals to his name during the 2018-19 season.

Just 18-years-old, he is still plying his trade with RVSS.

Manvir Singh (Ozone, 2017-18)

The 18-year-old striker (No.26 in the photograph above) won the golden boot for scoring 14 goals in the 2017-18 season. Manvir propelled Ozone to the final round, but the Bengaluru-based side crashed out in the group stage. In the 2018-19 season, he went on to play for the senior team under David Booth and scored three goals in seven appearances in the second division.

In the 2019-20 season, he joined the squad and made eight appearances in I-League. Although he started in four matches and put in decent performances, he has not scored yet.

Liston Colaco (Salgaocar, 2016-17)

The 21-year-old burst into the scene when he netted 16 times for Salgaocar in the U18 I-League. He was roped in By for his heroics and made four brief appearances in the in the 2017-18 season. He was a regular in the FC Goa reserves and played eight matches in Second Division I-League, scoring thrice. In the next season, he even scored a hat-trick against Hindustan FC. But he struggled to get opportunities for the senior team in ISL.

In the winter transfer window of the 2019-20 campaign, he jumped ship and joined ISL debutantes Hyderabad FC and made four appearances. He scored a brace against for which he was adjudged as the man of the match.

Lalawmpuia (Pune FC, 2015-16)

The 20-year-old forward became the top-scorer in the 2015-16 season with 14 goals to his name for Pune FC. Pune finished top of the standings in the group stages but crashed out in the final round of that edition.

He went on to play for DSK Shivajians before subsequently signing for FC Goa. After two successful seasons with the reserves in the I-League second division, he was promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2019/20 campaign. He made three appearances in the Durand Cup but could not find the opportunity to get minutes in ISL.

He has been playing in the I-League second division again this season and has netted twice in four matches before the league got suspended.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (DSK Shivajians, 2014-15)

The international made a name for himself by scoring 16 goals for DSK Shivajians in the 2014-15 U18 I-League season. He has progressed leaps and bounds and has had a breakthrough season this time around with .

He also became the then third-youngest goalscorer for India's senior national team at the age of 18 years 140 days, when he scored against Nepal in the 2015 SAFF Championship.

After an unsuccessful loan stint with NorthEast United in 2016, he was signed by where he established himself as a regular.

In 2019, he joined Chennaiyin FC and became one of the key members behind their dream run to the ISL final under Owen Coyle. With seven goals, he became the highest-scoring Indian from open play in the recently concluded edition.

Udanta Singh (Tata Football Academy, 2014)

The winger found the back of the net nine times in that season for Tata Football Academy (TFA). He has developed consistently throughout the years and has established himself as one of the first names for the India national team.

In that edition, TFA topped their Zonal group standings and scored nine goals in two matches. Their impressive run of form continued in the final round as well where they once again finished at the pole position to claim the championship with 13 points from five matches.

He was immediately signed by the then newly formed entity Bengaluru FC. In his first season with the Blues, he made 10 appearances with most of them from the bench. Interestingly, his assist to Sunil Chhetri for the winner in an group stage game against Maldivian side Maziya on 28 April 2015, went straight into the record books as he became the youngest Indian player to provide an assist in AFC competitions.

He scored his first goal for Bengaluru on 12 May 2015 in an AFC Cup game, where he opened the scoring in an eventual 3–1 defeat to Persipura Jayapura, thus becoming the youngest Indian goal scorer in AFC Cup.

He has 22 appearances for the Indian national team and has scored only once. But his gameplay has changed over the years and he has developed into an out and out winger with his goal scoring exploits in the decline.

William Lalnunfela (Pune FC, 2013)

The Mizo striker scored seven goals to top the goalscoring charts in that season. In spite of his heroics, Pune finished second in the group stage behind Salgaocar but made it to the final round. However, two of his goals came in the final round against the Goan side, which eventually helped them become champions.

He went on to join the youth set up of Chanmari FC after a prolific season. In 2015, he was roped in by Aizawl for his impressive performances in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL). He also won the gold medal for football at the 2015 National Games of India, representing Mizoram.

Lalnunfela scored the I-League title-winning goal for Aizawl in 2016-17 after coming on from the bench in the second half against . In 2018, he made a move to Kolkata giants but could not find his feet in the new surroundings. In the next season, he returned to Aizwal and has once again become a regular under Stanley Rozario. In this season, he has scored two goals and has assisted one.

Jayesh Rane (Mumbai FC, 2012)

The Mumbai-born player scored 13 goals to finish as the top-scorer of that season. In the final round, he even scored a hattrick against Prayag United and against Dempo he netted four goals. In last match of the final round against , he scored a brace. Yet, Pune FC pipped his side to the championship. The eventual champions thrashed Mumbai 4-0 in the final round encounter with Nikhil Kadam scoring twice.

His brilliant performance in the U20 I-League saw him get promoted to the senior team for the upcoming I-League season. But he was used in an advanced role in midfield rather than as a typical forward.

He then won the ISL with Chennaiyin FC in 2015 before playing a crucial role in helping Aizawl win the I-League in in 2017. He recently bagged the ISL title again with his current side where he predominantly played as a midfielder.