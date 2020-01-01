Ejide leaks three goals as Ofoedu’s Maccabi Tel Aviv run riot

The former Nigeria international was beaten thrice as Ofoedu registered his sixth league goal of the season

Austin Ejide conceded three goals as Hapoel Hadera bowed 3-0 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv in Saturday’s Israeli top-flight game.

Making his 19th appearance of the season, the 35-year-old could not prevent Sharon Mimer’s men from crumbling before their teeming supporters.

’s Chikeluba Ofoedu put the visitors ahead after 22 minutes as half time scores ended 1-0 inside the Netanya Stadium.

Eitan Tibi’s brace in the last eight minutes of the encounter killed off the hosts' ambition of launching a comeback.

Before Tibi’s double, the former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper had made a couple of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Ofoedu was replaced by Itay Shechter in the 68th minute, while Ejide was on parade from start to finish for Hapoel Hadera who were without Togo's Didier Kougbenya and Cote d'Ivoire's Jonathan Cisse.

Thanks to this win, Maccabi Tel Aviv maintain their leadership position in the log with 47 points after 19 encounters, while Hadera are fifth with 25 points.

The Yellow Ones will continue their title march when they host Ashdod on Saturday. They remain unbeaten in their last 22 games.

For Ejide’s team, they travel to relegation-threatened Maccabi Netanya on Sunday.