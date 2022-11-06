Eight touches?! Aubameyang endures nightmare 64 minutes in first game against Arsenal since leaving

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a nightmare hour against Arsenal, registering just eight touches in his time on the pitch against the Gunners.

Aubameyang takes on Arsenal

Only touched ball eight times

Hooked after 64 minutes for Broja

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang started against Arsenal in his first match against his former club since leaving in January for Barcelona - but it didn't quite go to plan. The forward struggled up front on his own, achieving just eight touches before being hooked after 64 minutes.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have the second best defensive record in the league so it is perhaps no surprise that Aubameyang struggled up against the centre-back partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Chelsea face Manchester City in the EFL Cup next week before their final Premier League match before the World Cup break against Newcastle.