'He still has the hunger' - Edu and Arteta explain why Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea

Dan Bernstein
|
Mikel Arteta Jorginho Arsenal unveiling 2023Getty Images
Arsenal sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta revealed their excitement at the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

  • Jorginho brought in to boost midfield
  • £12m transfer fee
  • Signs 18-month contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, and the Gunners were quick to share their positive feelings about his arrival.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad," Edu told Arsenal's official website. "He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal.”

Arteta added: "Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Jorginho's deal runs for 18 months, Arsenal inserted a clause that allows them to extend the contract by another year if they choose. That means the 31-year-old could spend the remainder of his prime years at the Emirates Stadium.

IN A PHOTO:

Jorginho Arsenal unveiling 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? The Italian could be in action this Saturday against Everton.

