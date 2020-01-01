'Here or elsewhere, I don't know' - Cavani in PSG limbo as contract runs down

The Uruguayan striker is just weeks away from the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal and admits he does not know what the future holds

Edinson Cavani is hopeful he has several years left in football as a clamour grows for to keep hold of their record scorer.

The Uruguayan remains unsure about his PSG future, with his contract at the Parc des Princes due to expire at the end of June.

However, a poll conducted by French daily L'Equipe showed there is an overwhelming view among the capital club's fans that Cavani should be retained. Of 46,592 votes, a resounding 77 per cent called for the 33-year-old to be kept hold of.

Cavani is focused on what lies ahead, telling PSG's official magazine: "My career will last for maybe several years still, here or elsewhere, I don't know.

"I've spoken about it a lot with my entourage. I've always said that I would like to quit football rather than football quitting me."

Signed from in 2013, Cavani has been a clinical finisher for the Parisians, his goals playing a key role in them becoming established as 's top team. He has won six championships alongside a host of cup medals, with the only frustration being a lack of comparable success in the .

In January he appeared close to linking up with , but a move to did not materialise.

He went on to score his 200th goal for PSG in February.

Competition for places at PSG has increased in recent seasons with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and latterly Mauro Icardi at the club, but Cavani may still have a role to play.

He added: "I'd really like to finish having given everything. To get to that point where I'd say, 'Guys, this is the point where I have to go.' I don't want life to lead me to play when I wouldn't be capable of giving my best. The day will come where it will be obvious that the time's come to move on to something else."

Cavani has previously reiterated his desire to continue playing in Europe, for PSG or otherwise, despite interest from clubs in South America.

Goal previously reported Brazilian club Flamengo consulted the striker in December about a possible move, only to learn that he intends to remain in Europe for another few years.