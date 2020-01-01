Ederson claims Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets

The Manchester City and Burnley goalkeepers finished the season level on XX shut-outs, finishing clear of last season's winner, Alisson

goalkeeper Ederson has won the Premier League Golden Glove award for 2019-20.

The award, given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets over the course of the season, was edged by the Manchester City goalkeeper, who registered 16 shut-outs.

Prior to the final day of the season, the Brazilian was tied with 's Nick Pope on 15 clean sheets, but the Clarets drew 2-2 with as City overcame relegated Norwich 5-0.

More teams

Ederson missed out narrowly on the award last season, keeping 20 clean sheets but seeing the trophy go to his Brazilian compatriot Alisson, who kept 21.

The stopper finished this season with 13 clean sheets, but may be left ruing the calf injury which kept him out of seven games between August and October.

Pope has made headlines for his superb performances throughout the season, and his final tally will no doubt help his cause as he looks to challenge for the No.1 shirt at international level.

keeper Jordan Pickford has been coming under increasing pressure due to his inconsistent performances for . With the Three Lions scheduled to return to international football in September, Gareth Southgate may find himself with a decision to make.

’s Dean Henderson, on loan from , is also in the international conversation and finished just three clean sheets behind the winner on 13.

Elsewhere, Rui Patricio registered 13 shut-outs for , Kasper Schmeichel managed that number for Leicester, and David de Gea reached 12.

Article continues below

Since it was first awarded in 2004-05, the Golden Glove has only been won by keepers representing , Liverpool, Man City, and Manchester United.

The record of 24 clean sheets set by Petr Cech in 2004-05 still stands, with Alisson last season and Edwin van der Sar in 2008-09 coming closest with 21 apiece.

Cech and former City goalkeeper Joe Hart are the record holders of the Golden Glove, with each man having won it on four separate occasions.