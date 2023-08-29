Eden Hazard back to the Premier League? Why English clubs have reservations over signing Real Madrid flop

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing Eden Hazard this summer but they have reservations over his fitness.

WHAT HAPPENED? Eden Hazard, who is currently a free agent after leaving Real Madrid, drew interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League in recent weeks but most of those teams have reservations over his poor fitness which may hamper his proposed move back to England, according to Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgian saw a forgettable four-year stint with Real Madrid end this summer after the club released him from the final year of his contract. During his time with Los Blancos, Hazard started in only 30 La Liga matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR EDEN HAZARD? The 32-year-old also attracted interest from Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs but he reportedly rejected those offers. A Footmercato report also claims that he could announce his retirement from professional football in the coming days.