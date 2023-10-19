WATCH: Still got it! Eden Hazard scores and produces clever flick to tee up Kylian Mbappe's dad for goal in charity game

Recently-retired Eden Hazard showed that he hasn't lost his touch after starring in a friendly alongside Kylian Mbappe's dad.

Hazard dazzled in charity match

Scored and set up Mbappe's dad

Host of French stars also on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian forward announced his retirement earlier in October after his departure from Real Madrid in the summer. However, he has already returned to action and shown that he can still light up the pitch with a goal and two assists in a charity friendly.

Hazard turned out for Varietes CF against Team Calais, and produced his trademark flick to set up Wilfried Mbappe, father of PSG superstar Kylian, who made no mistake in finding the net to score the sixth for his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard was joined by a host of other stars for the game. The former Chelsea man partnered Ludovic Giuly and Arsenal legend Robert Pires in attack, while Didier Deschamps, Claude Puel and Yohan Cabaye slotted into midfield.

Elsewhere, Christian Karembeu, ex-Bayern Munich defender Daniel Van Buyten, Laurent Blanc and Mathieu Debuchy comprised the four-man defence. Former Germany and Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann took his place between the sticks.

WHAT NEXT? The charity match raised around £12,900 which will be used to help children and teenagers in the Pieces Jaunes hospital.