Ecuador sweating on 2022 World Cup place as FIFA investigate fake document claims by Chile

FIFA has confirmed it has opened an investigation into Ecuador over the allegations made by Chile in regards to falsified documents for Byron Castillo, allowing the latter to play in qualification games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Chile previously announced they intended to protest the matter, claiming that the player was not eligible for La Tri, after the latter finished fourth to book their berth at the end-of-year tournament.

Now, however, they will be left to sweat on possible sanctions after world football's governing body announced an investigation into the matter.

What have FIFA said on the matter?

"The Chilean Football Association has lodged a complaint with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in which it made a series of allegations concerning the possible falsification of documents granting Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura," read an official statement from FIFA.

"Bearing the above in mind, FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the potential ineligibility.

"In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Association have been invited to submit their positions to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Further details will follow in due course."

What could happen if Ecuador are excluded?

Though the explusion of La Tri is far from a done deal with an investigation underway, there is the possibility that they could well be excluded from Qatar 2022 entirely.

Article continues below

However, the case for Chile to specifically replace them would likely be significantly more knotty, as the nation finished seventh in qualification - well below both the automatic places and the playoff berth awarded to CONMEBOL outfits.

As such, if Ecuador were to be ejected, it remains to be seen just who would replace them.

Further reading