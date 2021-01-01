East Bengal's Robbie Fowler - The planning for next season has already started

The British coach was dejected after conceding six goals against rock-bottom side Odisha FC...

East Bengal ended their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) in a disappointing fashion after they went down 6-5 against Odisha FC on Saturday. The Red and Golds conceded six goals in a single game for the first time in nearly 100 years and coach Robbie Fowler was understandably dejected after the shocking defeat.

What Fowler said

"In the first half, we were winning. In the second half, we conceded two goals quickly. We probably controlled the game in terms of possession and stats wise. It was hard to take. Every time they seemed to attack, they scored goals. It was a silly end and we weren't good enough. We have to take it," said the East Bengal boss.

The English coach pointed that poor concentration from his team especially in the second half didn't help their cause.

"It has been a league this year where anyone can beat any team. It has been proven many times. Five games back we were in the race for top four. It is disappointing to see the way we finished. We wanted to win. But concentration levels and a poor start to the second half cost us the game," opined the Liverpool legend.

The planning for next season has started

Fowler did convey some good news for the East Bengal fans as the former England international stated that the planning for building a stronger squad for next season has already begun.

"The planning has already started. As soon as the season ends, we automatically start planning for the next season. Since I came in, the plan was to do what we can do to get better.

"With the right recruitment and the right time frame on the training pitches, and with my ideas and methods the way we want to play (We can do better). We just did not have enough time this year in terms of preparation," said the Red and Golds manager.