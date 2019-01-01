East Bengal sign Pintu Mahata from Mohun Bagan

The young winger will be donning the Red and Gold jersey next season ...

have roped in Indian winger Pintu Mahata from rivals ahead of the 2019/20 season of the .

The Red and Golds are making a statement with their signings this season, having already wrapped up deals for NEROCA’s Naorem Singh and ’s Boithang Haokip. With Jobby Justin departing to ply his trade for (ISL) side , the need to add more fire-power to the front-line was immediate.

East Bengal deemed it fit to add Mohun Bagan youth product Pintu to their squad after he had won the Calcutta Football League (CFL) last season. The youngster had also scored for the Green and Maroons in the CFL Kolkata derby on September 2, 2018. The match had ended in a 2-2 draw

The 22-year-old debuted for Mohun Bagan against Bengaluru FC in 2017 and slowly established himself as a starter.

Pintu made seven appearances for his team in the 2018/19 edition of the I-League and started in Mohun Bagan’s 2-0 defeat to their rivals in the derby in January.