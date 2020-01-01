East Bengal’s Mario Rivera - Team spirit is the strongest point of our team

Mario Rivera is in denial about East Bengal's woes in front of goal...

It took a late penalty goal from Jaime Santos Colado for to rescue a point against in their 14th match of the ongoing season.

Red and Golds boss Mario Rivera had dropped Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah from the starting lineup but was forced to bring him on in the 62nd minute of the match.

Justifying his decision to drop Kromah, Rivera said, “I think we created too many opportunities today. We were better in the midfield than them. Therefore we could create so many opportunities with an extra midfielder. Maybe if we had (Ansumana) Kromah from the beginning then we would not have created so many chances. Kromah is more effective in the later stages when there are more spaces at the back.”

Victor Perez started for the first time in East Bengal colours as he replaced injured Kassim Aidara in the lineup. The Spaniard was once again impressive and dominated the midfield.

The Spaniard refused to believe that his team has a problem in the final third and he suggested that missing goals is normal.

“We missed the penalty and we scored from the rebound. Football is like this. You can play for five hours and cannot score but can score three goals in a very short time.”

Rivera hailed the team spirit of his side as the strongest point of the team. He said, “The team spirit is the strongest point of our team. Even if we lose we continue to try. When you keep trying you can be proud.”

It was reported that Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta is set to return to the club for the final six matches of the season and he is likely to replace Kromah.

Rivera, though, refused to make any comment on Kromah’s departure, A disappointed Churchill Brothers coach Fernando Tavares suggested after the match that only an accident can now stop from winning the title. He also suggested that inconsistency throughout the league is a major reason why the team is falling short in the title race.

“Mohun Bagan has a big lead. Only an accident will make them lose the title."