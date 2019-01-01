East Bengal duo Jobby Justin and Salam Ranjan Singh all set to join ATK

Indian duo of East Bengal Jobby Justin and Salam Ranjan Singh have agreed terms with the Kolkata-based ISL side ATK...

Two East Bengal players, namely Salam Ranjan Singh and Jobby Justin, are all set to don the ATK Jersey next season, Goal can confirm.

Sources close to Goal has confirmed that Salam Ranjan Singh and Jobby Justin has already reached an agreement with the Kolkata-based Indian Super League (ISL) club and are set to leave the Red and Golds after this season.

Jobby Justin has been a revelation this season. His performances for East Bengal in the ongoing 2018-19 I-League have been brilliant.

The Malayalee striker got a big push in his career after Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez joined East Bengal back in September 2018. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 i-league season Jobby Justin has been a mainstay in the East Bengal starting 11.

The Indian striker has already scored nine goals in the ongoing I-League. Justin is the highest Indian goal scorer currently in the I-League and also the third highest goal scorer of the league just behind Pedro Manzi and Willis Plaza.

Jobby's performances in a East Bengal jersey has attracted ATK and the Kolkata-based club has reportedly offered to pay INR 65 lakhs to the striker for the upcoming season.

Unlike Jobby Justin, Salam Ranjan Singh has struggled to get into the first XI under Alejandro Menendez. The international defender is the third choice centre back at East Bengal and has started in only two matches and came on as a substitute in two games.

With Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta and Spanish defender Borja Gomez Perez in the team, it was always going to be difficult for the young Indian defender to find a place in the starting XI of the Kolkata giants.

Lack of game time has prompted the former Bengaluru FC player to jump ship and join ATK next season.

The likely exit of these two players is a caution for the Red and Golds start their recruitment for the next season already.