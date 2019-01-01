Durand Cup: East Bengal set to field first team

The Red and Golds will be forced to play their first team for Durand Cup this year...

club have made a U-turn on their decision to field a reserve side for the upcoming Durand Cup, Goal has learnt.

With Calcutta Football League and AIFF Super Cup also coming up before the I-League season, East Bengal had initially planned to not send their first team for the 2019 edition of the Durand Cup. However, the Kolkata giants have been forced to field their first team due to pressure from all quarters.

Earlier this week, the organisers of the Durand Cup had requested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to intervene and ask the club to field their senior team so that the value of the tournament can be upheld.

East Bengal and are the most successful teams in the history of the competition, winning it 16 times apiece. The 2019 Durand Cup will kick off on August 2 in Kolkata.