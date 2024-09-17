This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack: Songs, artists & music in new football game

From Billie Eilish and Glass Animals to Jack White and Kasabian, here are all 117 soundtracks set to feature in EA FC 25.

The EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack has officially been announced, signaling that the game’s release is just around the corner. To get hyped for the latest edition of the football sim, you can dive into the fresh tracks featured in this year's game.

Aside from the reveal of the FC 25 player ratings, the soundtrack is one of the biggest pre-launch events - and many long-time players will have different tastes.

The FIFA series, now known as EA FC, boasts a long-standing tradition of delivering iconic soundtracks that capture the essence of their time. From Blur rocking FIFA 98, to Robbie Williams headlining FIFA 2000, and more recently featuring modern stars like Bad Bunny, Little Simz, and Stormzy, the game’s musical journey has evolved with every era.

And now we know what artists and bands will feature in the upcoming edition.

With a total of 117 songs to listen throughout the game, the developers have certainly picked a unique blend of classic hits and catchy tunes to set the mood for players when they scroll through the menus in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

GOAL brings you the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, artists, songs, and everything you need to know.

Which songs are on the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack?

More than 100 tracks have been unveiled for the official EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack, showcasing a diverse lineup of global talent. Renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Kasabian, Charlie XCX, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Coldplay are featured alongside critically acclaimed musicians like St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Fontaines D.C., and Sheffield Wednesday supporter Self Esteem.

EA has broadened its musical horizons by including a variety of international artists. The playlist features reggaeton sensation J Balvin, Japanese drill rapper JUMADBA, Afrobeat star Obongjayer, Spanish rock group Hinds, Polish rapper MATA, and jungle artist Nia Archives.

The soundtrack is currently streaming on Spotify, although a few tracks remain unreleased. Notably, songs by Coldplay—described in EA's press release as "the sixth most awarded band ever"—along with contributions from FKA Twigs, Delfina Dib, and Catfish and the Bottlemen are not yet available.

The complete Spotify tracklist is accessible for fans eager to explore this eclectic mix of music.

You can see the EA Sports 25 soundtrack below.

ArtistsTrack Title
49th & Main ft. A Little SoundCan't Walk Away
1300 ft. Easymind & OddeenWire
ACRAZE, Joey Valence & BraeHeard It Like This
Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & SkrillexTAKA
Alex SpencerNightmares
Alok & Brô MC'sJARAHA
Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEViHey Hey Hey
Andruss & Sam CollinsPAPI
Angélica GarciaJuanita
AntsLiveRicher
Apashe ft. GeoffroyLost In Mumbai
ArkaSoul
Balu BrigadaSo Cold
Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant SauvageEvermore
Biig PiigDecimal
Billie EilishCHIHIRO
Bizarrap, Natanael CanoEntre las de 20
Bklava, bullet toothmakes me (wanna move)
BLANCOAncora, Ancora, Ancora
Boston BunNOBODY // ME
Brittany HowardProve It To You
Buddy ft. Smino & CedxricShould've Known
Busy Twist, Kombilesa MiLDN PLNQ
Catfish and the BottlemenSuntitled
Channel Tres ft. Barney BonesBerghain
Charli xcxSympathy is a knife
ColdplayiAAM
Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez)Find Me
Dawn RichardBabe Ruth
DELFINA DIBA.T.A.
DELFINA DIB, DR.RYONASSY
DijahSB ft. Aahhhli!On Sight
DisclosureShe's Gone, Dance On
DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMYDESI TRILL (Remix)
DJ Susan & Shift K3YFeel Alive
Dpart x Niall TTainted
ElyannaGaneni
Empress OfWhat Type Of Girl Am I?
Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARRShook Up
Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin LaceyGod Gave Me Feet For Dancing
FKA twigsnew song
Flight Facilities, Owl EyesTrouble
Fontaines D.C.Starburster
Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKAplaces to be
Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion SunItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .PaakGangsta
Freq Motif x KaletaToday
Future IslandsKing Of Sweden
Future UtopiaLooking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
GeolierI P' ME, TU P' TE
GIFTLight Runner
Gino x P MoneyVillains
Glass AnimalsA Tear in Space (Airlock)
Good NeighboursDaisies
HindsEn Forma
Home CountiesUptight
Hybrid Minds & Charlotte PlankLights
Ice Spice x Central CeeDid It First
J Balvin ft. SAIKOGaga
Jack WhiteThat's How I'm Feeling
Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches)All You Children
Joe PEverybody's Different
Jordan RakeiTrust
JUMADIBABABE
Justice (starring Tame Impala)Neverender
Justice (starring Thundercat)The End
KaetoDon't Ask
KasabianCall
Kat DahliaFuturo Amor
LogicGardens III
Lola YoungFlicker Of Light
Los RabanesBillete
MATALloret de Mar
Maverick SabreRoses Ether
McKinley DixonRun, Run, Run
MEDUZA (with Varun Jain)Dola re Dola
Monrroe ft. SparkzBlindside
Moonchild SanellyGwara Gwara
NERVO, Hook N SlingMy Reason
Nia ArchivesCards On The Table
Noga ErezGodmother
NonôVem
Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. GardnaFighter
ObongjayarTomorrow Man
Omah LayMoving
Overmono & The StreetsTurn The Page
OZworld ft. Tsubaki & AwichMIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
Pa SalieuAllergy
Pastelsamba de rua

Note:- 114 songs will be available from September 27, three songs will be included through post-launch updates.

Listen to the EA Sports FC 25 soundtrack

Players will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However, if you can't wait until the release - or wish to listen on the go - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.

EA FC 24 soundtrack

The EA FC 24 soundtrack featured songs from The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Karol G, Jack Harlow, Mike Towers, and more.

Check it out here!

Check out more EA Sports FC 24 news & updates

