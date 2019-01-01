Dzeko hopes Mkhitaryan doesn't return to Arsenal after stunning Roma debut

The Bosnian striker lauded his new teammate from the Gunners after his brilliant first start for the Italian capital club

Edin Dzeko said he hopes Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains at for a "long time" after his goalscoring debut for the side in their first victory of the season.

Mkhitaryan arrived in the Italian capital on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit before the transfer window closed in Europe.

And the Armenian playmaker's first appearance for Roma yielded a goal in the 22nd minute as the Giallorossi beat visitors 4-2 on Sunday.

It was Roma's third strike of the match, with Mkhitaryan running on to a pass and drilling the ball low underneath the opposition goalkeeper.

Dzeko, who was also on the scoresheet at Stadio Olimpico, praised his new team-mate post-match and thinks the 30-year-old could have a long future in Rome.

First Armenian to...



Play for Roma

Score for Roma

Score in Serie A



What a start, @HenrikhMkh ! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/5btntaVsSZ — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 15, 2019

"I expect it from him. I know him as a great player, and he is a very good addition to our attacking team who wants to play football," Dzeko said.

"I am 100 per cent sure he is going to be a big help for us. I was definitely happy to see this transfer happen.

"After we played for our national teams and he scored two goals against us I told him, 'My friend, next games you have to score for Roma as well!'

"He's a great pro. I remember him also from times and he will be a big player for us. Hopefully, he can stay a long time here.

"Hopefully he will [stay]. He will see that we are playing football here and immediately he scored a goal so hopefully, he can have more goals and a lot of assists for us."

Roma are unbeaten after three games with new head coach Paulo Fonseca at the helm - with their first win of the Serie A campaign coming in the weekend's clash with Sassuolo.

With two draws in their other league matches against and city rivals , Roma currently sit in eighth position, four points behind leaders .

They will open their campaign with a trip to meet in on Thursday before they resume their league fixtures at on Sunday.