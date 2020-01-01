Dybala recounts struggle with Coronavirus but Juventus star is 'much better'

The Juventus star confirmed he suffered with strong symptoms of coronavirus, but is now on the mend

Paulo Dybala is feeling "much better" after experiencing strong symptoms of coronavirus over the past week.

Dybala confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for the virus, which has caused the postponement of sport across the globe.

The Argentine international said that both he and Sabatini were feeling fine, though – in a video call posted to Juve's official Twitter account – Dybala has revealed he subsequently came down with strong symptoms.

More teams

"I feel good, much better in fact, after having had some strong symptoms for a couple of days," Dybala said.

"Today I feel much better, without any symptoms and I can move much better, so I will try to train again.

"After having attempted to in the days where the symptoms were strong, I felt uncomfortable very quickly and I couldn't get any air so I couldn't do anything.

"After about five minutes I felt really tired and my body felt heavy, my muscles hurt and I had to stop.

"But luckily both me and my girlfriend feel much better now."

Dybala was the third Juve player to test positive for COVID-19, after Daniele Rugani – who was the first player to be diagnosed with the illness – and Blaise Matuidi.

Several Bianconeri stars have left Turin amid the ongoing crisis. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa have also been allowed to travel back to their home countries in recent weeks.

Covid-19 has taken hold in over the course of the past month, where there have been 86,498 confirmed cases and 9,134 deaths.

Article continues below

It is the country worst affected by the spread of the disease and, just as with football competitions across the world, there is no indication of when the campaign will resume.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina this week said that he hopes the top-flight can return to action in July or August.

Italy's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, also said that the initial aim of a May 3 return is "too optimistic" as the debate over how and when leagues will pick up again goes on.