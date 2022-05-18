Dybala delivers heartfelt Juventus farewell in emotional video

Paulo Dybala has delivered a heartfelt farewell message to Juventus supporters in an emotional video on his social media channels.

Dybala confirmed that he will be leaving Juve after seven years on their books on May 15, having been unable to reach an agreement with the club over a contract extension.

The 28-year-old was moved to tears in his last home game for the Bianconeri as he was clapped off the pitch by the Allianz Stadium faithful following a 2-2 draw with Lazio, and has now followed up with a more personal goodbye.

What has Dybala said?

Dybala will move onto a new challenge when he becomes a free agent on June 30, but says he will "never forget" the "love" he has received from Juve fans.

"I came here at 21, as the number I was carrying on my shoulders at that time. In these years, I have grown up as a footballer and as a man," he said in a video posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"They were wonderful years, full of joy, of work, goals and wins. Not always has it gone as we hoped or as we deserved. But we never gave up.

"Thanks to this team I have really figured out important goals. Here I found special team-mates and I always felt loved by fans, by people, by children and I will never forget this.

"During this period, my responsibilities have grown and I have always tried to face them in the best way. We were together for seven years. Seven years of beautiful moments. And even some tough moments.

"Our paths are parting today but I will always carry all of you with me in my heart. Because you gave me so much love, so much respect.

"I hope to have given you some 'joya'. Thank you all."

Il saluto di tutti voi tifosi ieri è stato per me il più grande premio che potessi portarmi dietro. Grazie 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/kytI5XnsDa — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 17, 2022

Dybala's legacy at Juve

Dybala has hit 115 goals in 292 appearances across all competitions for Juve since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, including 15 in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Argentina international has also provided 48 assists while helping the club win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns.

A Champions League runners-up medal was also collected in 2017, with Dybala set to depart the Allianz Stadium as one of the most successful and talented players in the club's recent history.

