Dubai hosts rabian Gulf League Awards

The ceremony will see players and coaches being honoured

An exhilarating end to the title chase will soon come to an end as Sharjah FC, against all odds, are hoping to lift their sixth title (and first since 1996) with two games remaining.

To commemorate the 18/19 season with an award ceremony on Friday, the Pro League committee had finally narrowed down on the initial shortlist of nominees for six of the eight categories which was announced earlier in the Month.

Voting for the three man shortlist within each of the six categories ran from May 5th – 10th with participation from those involved with the game from across the footballing spectrum including club members and fans.

The nominees for five categories were selected based on choices from the selection committee alongside with statistics by Sportradar, the statistics partner of the Pro League Committee. Players performances were evaluated based on specific criteria including position, goals scored, passing accuracy, assists, saves and fair play (disciplinary record) and technical evaluation from the selection committee.

The list is as below:

Golden Ball Award (Best Emirati Player):

Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira)

Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira)

Shaheen Abdulrahman (Sharjah)

Majed Suroor (Sharjah)

Saif Rashid (Sharjah)

Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli)

Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli)

Youssef Jaber (Bani Yas)

Suhail Al Mansoori (Al Dhafra)

Yaqoub Al Bloushi (Ittihad Kalba)

Golden Ball Award (Best Foreign Player):

Igor Coronado (Sharjah)

Welliton Soares (Sharjah)

Ryan Mendes (Sharjah)

Otabek Shukurov (Sharjah)

Leonardo da Silva Souza (Al Wahda)

Sebastian Tagliabue (Al Wahda)

Alvaro Negredo (Al Nasr)

Pedro Conde (Bani Yas)

Balazs Dzsudzsak (Ittihad Kalba)

Tsukasa Shiotani (Al Ain)

Leader Award (Best Coach):

Abdulaziz Al Anbari (Sharjah)

Rodolfo Arruabarrena (Shabab Al Ahli)

Ayman El Ramadi (Ajman)

Vuk Rasovic (Al Dhafra)

Krunoslav Jurcic (Bani Yas)

Golden Boy Award (Best Young Player, born on or after 1998):

Mansour Al Harbi (Al Wahda)

Tahnoun Al Zaabi (Al Wahda)

Majed Abdullah (Al Wahda)

Abdulaziz Salem Al Kaabi (Shabab Al Ahli)

Saood Abdulrazzaq (Shabab Al Ahli)

Eisa Al Otaiba (Ittihad Kalba)

Majed Rashid (Ittihad Kalba)

Ali Saleh (Al Wasl)

Khalifa Mubarak Al Hammadi (Al Jazira)

Mohammed Khalfan (Al Ain)

Golden Glove Award (Best Goalkeeper):

Khaled Eisa (Al Ain)

Mohammed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda)

Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah)

Ali Al Hosani (Ajman)

Fahd Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas)

The newly introduced Best Sports Digital Platform Award is going to be contested among Sport for All, Soccer and Yalla Selfie after being selected among 12 nominees.

Voting for the Fans’ Player of the Year Award and the Goal of the Year Award was heated, with fans voting through the PLC’s social media pages for their favourite Arabian Gulf League player and the best of a 5-goal shortlist published on the PLC’s channels.

Making the final shortlist for the Fans’ Player of the Year category were Al Ain’s Khaled Eisa, Dibba’s Driss Fettouhi and Sharjah’s Igor Coronado. Meanwhile, the three finalists for the Goal of the Year Award were Khamis’ Esmaeel from Al Wasl, Michael Ortega from Bani Yas and Tsukasa Shiotani from Al Ain

The award is broken into two broad categories; the first being vote-based, while the second based on stats which includes The Dream Team, an XI of players within the respective position, the Golden Boot, the Silver Boot for AGL U21 top scorer, Fantasy Manager of the Year, Club Licensing Award, Online Content Award and the Best Fans.

The finalists will be announced on May 17th at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel in Dubai.