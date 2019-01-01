DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge: Kenya can leave a mark at the Afcon

Michael Olunga had given Kenya a deserved lead before Arthur Masuaku leveled the scores for DR Congo with three minutes to go

Democratic Republic of Congo coach Florent Ibenge has tipped Harambee Stars to go far at the (Afcon).

Speaking to reporters after his side managed to snatch a 1-1 draw against in a friendly played in on Saturday, Ibenge admitted how impressed he was with Harambee Stars.

“Kenya is a very good team, a very good team with a lot of good players so it was good opposition for us during the friendly and I wish all the best for Kenya at the Afcon,” Ibenge told reporters.

“They (Kenya) were fantastic especially in the first half and they were very good when attacking from the flanks, that is where I noticed that they are attacking from. I think they can leave a mark at Afcon if they play like they did today (Saturday).”

Article continues below

Regarding his team, Ibenge revealed that he will have to make changes before they head for for the Afcon.

“If you can’t win you don’t have to lose so I am satisfied because we managed to score late and snatch a draw but I have to change a few things that did not go our way.”

The two-time African champions have been drawn in Group A and will begin their Afcon journey against on June 22, thereafter playing hosts and Zimbabwe on June 26 and June 30, respectively.