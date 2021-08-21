Doucoure sees first career red as Ganago & Banza power Lens past AS Monaco

The Mali international was sent off for the first time ever, but the Blood and Gold still defeated the Monegasques

Cheick Doucoure was given his marching orders as Ignatius Ganago and Simon Banza powered Lens to a 2-0 win over AS Monaco in Saturday’s Ligue 1 outing.

Playing his third game in the 2021-22 campaign, the Mali international midfielder was shown the way out by referee Jeremie Pignard a minute after the hour mark.

A reckless tackle on Krepin Diatta saw him red-carded, leaving Franck Haise’s team reduced to 10 men.

This is the first time the 21-year-old has been sent off for club and country since the start of his professional career in 2018.

Unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, the Blood and Gold travelled to Stade Louis II to face Niko Kovac’s team – who were hoping to return to winning ways after defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk and Lorient in recent outings.

Despite dominating possession in the opening half, Monaco blew away numerous scoring opportunities.

Lens had their first major chance after 18 minutes, when Ganago took an ambitious shot, only for it to sail narrowly wide over Alexander Nuebel’s woodwork.

Eight minutes before the end of 45 minutes, another chance beckoned for the hosts, but Jean Lucas’ speculative effort found the middle of Jean-Leca’s goal and refused to trouble him.

Seven minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead in style. Benefitting from a pass from Jonathan Clauss, Ganago plotted his way through a poor Monaco backline before firing past Nuebel.

Even at Lens’ numerical disadvantage, Kovac’s men failed to take the initiative as their harvest of misses continued.

Their ambition to equalize suffered a massive setback in the 86th minute as Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for serious foul play.

Lens built on the newfound parity of players to double their advantage through substitute Banza. Przemyslaw Frankowski teed up the DR Congo prospect who made no mistake in finding the net.

Thanks to this win, Lens climbed to fourth in the log having accrued five points from three games, while Monaco occupy the 17th position with just one point.

The Monegasques will be hoping to return to winning ways against Troyes on August 29. Before then, they travel to Ukraine for their Champions League play-off round second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.