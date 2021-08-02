'Dos a Cero!' - USMNT shocks Mexico in extra time once again to seal second trophy of summer
A summer blessed by two intense tournament finals between the U.S. men's national team and Mexico concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday, with center back Miles Robinson heading in the Gold Cup winner for the USMNT deep into extra-time.
Though the sides were significantly different than the ones that met one another for the chaotic Nations League final in June, the level of drama remained roughly the same. Robinson's goal set off a dogpile with teammates near the corner flag, wild celebrations in the stands and reactions on social media.
Goal has chronicled how the Gold Cup final went down.
Missed chances both ways
The fact the match even reached extra time was a shocker, as both teams created and missed phenomenal chances.
Paul Arriola had two of the best in regulation for the USMNT. Orbelin Pineda went close several times for Mexico.
Herrera escapes with yellow for high boot
El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera may have been fortunate to remain on the pitch after this second-half challenge...