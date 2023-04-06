'We created nothing!' - After Dortmund star Marco Reus bemoans toothless attack, is USMNT's Gio Reyna the answer?

Marco Reus says his side was "devoured" by RB Leipzig as the Borussia Dortmund star was left frustrated by a toothless attacking effort.

Dortmund toothless in DFB-Pokal loss

Just three shots to Leipzig's 20

Reyna an unused substitute in defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund fell 2-0 to Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final on Thursday, ending their hopes of winning the domestic cup. In the loss, Dortmund mustered just three shots compared to Leipzig's 20, with only one of those three being on target.

WHAT THEY SAID: “In the first half, Leipzig devoured us," Reus said. "We were able to stabilize it a bit after the break. But we created little to no good opportunities over 90 minutes. When there are only two games left until the final, that’s not good enough.

“We never managed to get into good spaces or behind the Leipzig defense, didn’t manage to get settled in their half or cause any problems. We left too much space and and Leipzig had an incredible number of counter-attacking opportunities, just like Bayern on Saturday. It was not a good game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a rough week for Dortmund, who may have seen their chances at a trophy ruined in two competitions. Prior to the DFB-Pokal defeat, Dortmund were embarrassed in the Bundesliga by Bayern Munich in a 4-2 loss that was only that close due to two late consolation goals. The defeat severely damaged Dortmund's title hopes as they now sit two points behind Bayern.

WHERE DOES REYNA FIT IN?: U.S. men's national team star Reyna was not among those used in the loss, with manager Edin Terzic selecting Reus, Donyell Malen and Julian Brandt to start before turning to Youssoufa Moukoko, Anthony Modeste and 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens off the bench.

Reyna missed the match against Bayern due to illness but, even prior, has been deployed generally as a supersub by Terzic. The American could potentially be a player that could provide an attacking spark for Dortmund, who will certainly need it down the stretch if they hope to push on for a Bundesliga title.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reyna's ability to create could be valuable for Dortmund, whose three substitutes in the Leipzig loss lacked the creative ability of the American star. Reyna ranks first in the team for goals and assists per 90 minutes this league campaign.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund's title push will continue with another massive match this weekend as they face third-place Union Berlin.