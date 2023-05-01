‘Not far away’ – Donny van de Beek delivers injury update at Man Utd after four months on the sidelines

Donny van de Beek, who has sat out the last four months at Manchester United, claims to be “not far away” from a return to fitness.

Knee problem has kept Dutchman out

Easing his way back to fitness

Questions being asked of his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder has been nursing a long-term knee problem, with his last outing for the Red Devils coming in a 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on January 3. The 26-year-old has taken in a long road to recovery, forcing him to sit out a Carabao Cup triumph and run through to the 2023 FA Cup final, but he can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van de Beek has told MUTV when asked for an update in his situation, with the Dutchman recently returning to the gym: “I’m busy with my recovery after my injury and everything is going well. It’s hard to give you a time but we have to see how everything goes. I’m doing a lot of gym work and getting closer to being on the pitch, which is positive. I’m not far away.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek, who has struggled for regular game time since joining United from Ajax in 2020, has made must 10 appearances this season. He admits that watching on from afar has been tough, adding on his role as a cheerleader in the stands: “It’s a bit strange – of course you want to be there with the lads but it is what it is so I’m supporting them from the side. They are so involved – they’re always asking how everything is, how the knee is. They’re really good lads and they support me, so that’s a good feeling.”

WHAT NEXT? United have just seven more games to take in this term, meaning that the end of the season may come too soon for Van de Beek. It remains to be seen whether he will still be at Old Trafford in 2023-24 as questions continue to be asked of his future.