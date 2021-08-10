Donnarumma 'excited' about Messi's arrival at PSG as Barcelona legend edges towards France move

One summer arrival at Parc des Princes is ready to welcome another, with an Argentine great set to complete a stunning switch

Lionel Messi's seemingly imminent arrival at Paris Saint-Germain has captured the imagination of a global audience, with Gianluigi Donnarumma among those feeling "excited" about an Argentine icon joining the ranks at Parc des Princes.

An Italy international goalkeeper has already completed a move of his own this summer, with the Euro 2020 winner joining Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos in making a switch to France as a free agent.

Achraf Hakimi has also been snapped up from Inter, but the biggest deal may still be in the pipeline as six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi prepares to sign a two-year contract with PSG following the revelation that no new deal will be agreed at Barcelona.

What has been said?

On the potential arrival of an all-time great in the French capital, Donnarumma has told Sky Sport Italia: "We’ll find out soon if it’s official or not, but that would seem to be the case, and I am very happy that Leo is coming here.

"He’s the best in the world, so I can’t help but be excited and happy. It’s an honour to play with him."

How has Donnrumma settled at PSG?

If Messi is to join PSG, then he will be taking in a change of scenery for the first time in his senior club career.

The same is true for Donnarumma, with the 22-year-old severing ties with AC Milan after eight years at San Siro that delivered a debut at 16 and 251 appearances in total.

He opted against committing to fresh terms with the Rossoneri, allowing him to take on a new challenge, and claims to already be feeling settled in a star-studded PSG squad.

One of the finest shot-stoppers in world football added on his early experiences with Mauricio Pochettino's side: "I’m getting along very well in Paris.

"I got to know the team, it’s a great group that gave me a wonderful welcome. It’s all going really well."

PSG, who have suffered a Trophee des Champions defeat to Lille and come from behind to edge out Troyes in their Ligue 1 season opener, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Strasbourg.

