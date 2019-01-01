Dominant Liverpool 'controlled' Manchester City for 75 minutes - Klopp

The Reds moved nine points clear of fourth-placed City heading into the international break with the 3-1 win

manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side controlled the majority of the game against , with the visitors on top only for the final 15 minutes.

The home side sit eight points clear at the top of the table after beating the champions 3-1, ahead of Leicester and in second and third respectively.

City slipped to fourth after their third defeat of the campaign, with Klopp arguing that Pep Guardiola’s side were largely inferior in Sunday’s encounter.

“You saw it in the last ten or 15 minutes, City scored a goal, so that obviously gave them momentum and belief, that was clear,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“You then saw all these City situations, going along the touchline, passing the ball, in the box, through the box. You saw that in that moment they controlled the game.

“But for the other 75 minutes, we controlled the game with our intensity. We didn’t let them do what they wanted to do.

“If it was so easy, I think a lot more teams would try it.

“The boys put in an incredible shift again. To be constantly brave. And you have to score goals in the right moment and that’s what we did.”

Anfield has been a fortress for the Reds in recent seasons, with City feeling its full effect, failing to win a league game there since 2003.

But Klopp focused solely on the important victory for his side, and was full of praise for how his players took their chances when they arrived.

“They were all wonderful goals, unbelievable. All three goals were incredible.

“That’s what you need on a day like this, if you want to win against City, you need to score goals like that.

“You won’t score easy goals, so you have to make them special.

“And you have to defend with all you have and that’s what we did.”

A late goal from Bernardo Silva proved only to be a consolation as strikes from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had already settled the tie, meaning City have now conceded three goals on two occasions in the league this season, once more than they did in the last campaign.