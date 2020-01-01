'Does Kroos have kids?' - Aubameyang responds after criticism from Real Madrid star for mask celebrations

The Germany international had said he finds pre-planned goal celebrations "very silly", with the Arsenal star less than impressed with the comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to Toni Kroos's criticisms about the mask celebrations he has performed in the past, insisting that he will continue to do them as they make children happy.

The forward has been known to mix up his goal celebrations, whaving donned a Spiderman mask after scoring during his time with both and Dortmund.

Aubameyang also celebrated a goal in the in 2019 by putting on a Black Panther mask.

Raul Jimenez has also donned a mask as part of a goal celebration, with the striker wearing a WWE mask after his goal in a 3-2 semi-final defeat to in 2019.

Indeed, players have been creating their own celebration tributes and routines for years, with forward Antoine Griezmann having simulated dance moves from the video game Fortnite over the years.



Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

midfielder and international Kroos has been less than impressed with what he has seen from his fellow professionals, branding the decision to come up with pre-planned celebrations "very silly".

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos had said: "I find it (choreographed celebrations) very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Aubameyang was not happy with Kroos's comments, issuing a response on social media defending his decision to celebrate with a mask, insisting he does it to bring a smile to the faces of children who follow football.

The 31-year-old wrote on social media: "By the way - does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just remember, I did it for my son a few times and I will do it again. I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this junior school pupil. And don’t forget #maskon #staysafe."

The post was accompanied by an image of a picture of Aubameyang wearing a mask that had been drawn by a child, who had seemingly been set a school assignment to convey what "happiness" meant for them.