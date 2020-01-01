Djimi Traore: Seattle Sounders manager teaches basketball amidst Covid-19 break

With all footballing activities suspended, the ex-Liverpool defender seems to have found a new love to take the edge off boredom

assistant manager Djimi Traore has hinted on his mastery of basketball.



Following the suspension of Major League Soccer owing to the coronavirus, Traore who assists, Brian Schmetzer at CenturyLink Field Seattle, seems to have picked up another sport.



To lessen boredom following the lack of football activities caused by the pandemic, the Malian shared a video of him in his temporary role as a basketball coach.

New job teaching my girl basketball #familytime pic.twitter.com/s4Y2HC1CoO — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) March 16, 2020

Before the suspension of , Sounders made a fine start to the season with a win and a draw to sit in the sixth position in the log.



Traore, who won the with under Rafael Benitez in 2005, took up the coaching role after retiring from football at the end of the 2014 season.