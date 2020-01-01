Djenepo: Southampton star morns departed mother

The 21-year-old Mali international has confirmed the death of his mother and paid tribute to her

winger Moussa Djenepo has reacted to the death of his mother, praising her for her contribution towards his success.

The cause of the death of his mother is not known. The forward posted her picture on social media.

“Rest in peace the queen of my heart. I love you forever because you gave me all the love to succeed. I will never forget you mom,” he posted on Instagram..

Djenepo spent two years with Belgian side Standard Liege before teaming up with Southampton last summer.