‘I see him there this season’ – Hasenhuttl hints at Djenepo’s new position for Southampton

The Mali winger is set to switch to a defensive role after making a statement in their last pre-season friendly game

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted that Moussa Djenepo could play at the left-back position for the 2021-22 season.

Djenepo, who predominantly features as a winger, has proved his versatility in the Saints’ pre-season with impressive defensive performances in their friendly games.

Against Cardiff City on Tuesday, the 23-year-old was drafted into the defence and he still managed to score a goal in their 4-0 win in Wales.

Hasenhuttl believes he will deliver in the newly discovered role when the Premier League campaign starts, but he admits the Mali star has some learning to do.

"I think it’s like a bonus that compared to the other number 10s, he can also play in this position,” Hasenhuttl said per Daily Echo.

“He is defensively super strong, when he goes and attacks. And with the ball he has shown when he is up the pitch he can dribble inside.

"As a full-back, this is a super nasty situation. I see him there in this season, to be honest.

"He still has to learn. Especially his mindset must be right, that he accepts this position and that he wants to play there. Then I think he can do a good job there."

Djenepo moved to St Mary's Stadium on a four-year contract from Standard Liege in 2019 and he has become a key part of their attacking set-up.

He has scored three goals with two assists in 45 Premier League matches across two seasons.

Meanwhile, Southampton are still looking to add more depth to their squad following the exits of Gabon's Mario Lemina, Ryan Bertrand and Jake Vokins.

"We will definitely get a few more [players] in at full-back, also maybe a six [defensive midfielder] and a centre-back,” Hasenhuttl added.

"The market is now getting a little bit hotter. We have our fingers in the market but we must wait until the right moment.

"We are clear that we need more players than last season.”