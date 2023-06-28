Disgraced former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, 66, marries his daughter's 35-year-old friend - eight years after denying he left his wife for her while she was fighting cancer

Ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has married his daughter's 35-year-old friend, after denying leaving his wife for her while she had cancer.

Richard Keys split up wife his wife in 2016

He denied leaving her while she had cancer

Keys, 66, and Lucie Rose, 35, got married on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys split up with his wife Julia after 36 years of marriage in 2016 after allegedly having an affair with then 28-year-old Lucie Rose - a friend of his daughter Jemma. Keys, whose ex-wife was recovering from thyroid cancer at the time of their divorce, denied falling in love with the young lawyer while Julia was fighting the disease. He told The Athletic in 2019: "I'll mention the unmentionable for you. Did I leave my wife fighting cancer? No." Keys tied the knot on Saturday with Lucie, now 35, in a '£20,000 ceremony' in Kingswear, Devon, that did not include his daughter, who is also 35.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keys was sacked in disgrace in 2011 by Sky after making disparaging remarks about Premier League female referee Sian Massey-Ellis. In 2013, Al Jazeera agreed a contract with Keys and long-time close pundit Andy Gray. Now they are the mainstays of the football coverage on beIN Sports.

WHAT NEXT? Keys told The Sun before the ceremony that he and his new wife would head to Canada for their honeymoon.