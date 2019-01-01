Didier Drogba proud of ex-Chelsea teammates despite Championship playoff final outcome

The African legend was at Wembley on Monday to see his former teammates lead their teams in the final of the promotion ticket to the Premier League

Didier Drogba was 'so proud' of his former teammates Frank Lampard, John Terry and Ashley Cole after watching the Championship playoff final between and .

Terry was in the dugout as Aston Villa assistant coach while Lampard guided Cole and the Rams as their manager.

Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn steered the Villa Park outfit to a 2-1 win, which ensured their promotion to the English top-flight for next season.

Despite the outcome of the game, Drogba was happy to see how his former teammates are faring with their new responsibilities.

“I’m really happy to see my ex-team-mates there; Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, John Terry and a few of the staff, being there and competing to get to the highest level in the league," Drogba told TalkSport .

“I’m so proud of them, I’m really proud of them.

“It was funny, those two [Lampard and Terry] used to be together all the time and now they are competing against each other!

“It’s good to see that they have managed to go from players to the other challenge of being coaches on the bench.”

Chelsea take on in Wednesday’s Uefa final and the two-time African Footballer of the Year has disclosed that he will be in Baku to cheer his former team to victory.

“I’m going to be there and I hope they win,” he concluded.