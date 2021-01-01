'Did I take a risk? Maybe' - Ibrahimovic explains why he hitched motorcycle ride to attend Sanremo musical festival

The star striker was stuck in traffic and decided to hitch a ride with a stranger to reach the event in time

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has explained how he hitched a ride on a stranger's motorcycle to attend the Sanremo Music Festival.

Ibrahimovic has been appearing at the legendary festival this week, but he nearly missed his appearance on Thursday due to traffic.

But the striker caught a ride for the final 60 kilometres of his journey, making it to Sanremo in time to sing a duet with Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

What was said?

At a press conference on Friday, Ibrahimovic said his van got stuck in a bad traffic jam and he was in danger of missing his appearance at the festival.

"After three hours in the car, I told my driver to open the door to let me out," Ibrahimovic recalled. "I stopped a motorcyclist and asked him, 'Can you take me to Sanremo?'

"I know, it seems incredible. I made the video because otherwise no one would have believed me.

"Did I take a risk? Maybe yes, but I'm not afraid to take risks and I couldn't do anything else to get there in time.

"Only two people witnessed the scene, the driver and a friend. They gave me a GPS to locate me, in case the motorcyclist had taken me who knows where."

Speaking to Radio Monte Carlo the motorcyclist, who identified himself as Franco, said he is an AC Milan fan and could hardly believe who stepped out of the van to ask for a lift.

"I was returning home and, while I was stopped in traffic, I saw this black van," he said. "There were two people and one looked like Ibrahimovic. And then I said: 'This is Ibra!'

"At that point the driver lowered the window and told me: 'Ibra asks if you can take him to Sanremo'. 'Of course I will take him! No problem.'

"I had a helmet under the saddle. I called my wife and told her that I would accompany Ibrahimovic to Sanremo. She didn't believe me.

"I am a Sunday biker and I had never taken the motorway on the motorbike. He wanted to drive himself, but I said to him: 'No Ibra, I'm driving'.

"I'm also an AC Milan fan. He told me that he will send me his jersey."

Ibra looking to recover from injury

The 39-year-old striker has been in strong form for Milan this term, scoring 16 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

But he is currently sidelined with a thigh muscle injury he suffered during last weekend's Serie A clash with Roma.

Ibrahimovic has already been ruled out for the first leg of his side's last-16 Europa League tie against Manchester United on Thursday.

He is also doubtful for the second leg a week later.