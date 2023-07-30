Did Bruno Fernandes ignore Andre Onana advice? Man Utd captain responds to criticism from Real Madrid friendly

- Red Devils faced Blancos in the States
- New keeper made his debut
- Portuguese now permanent skipper
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese playmaker has been named as the Red Devils’ new permanent captain for 2023-24, with the armband being stripped from Harry Maguire. Fernandes is a fiery character and does not always take kindly to being told what to do. Fans thought they had spotted an example of that during a meeting with Real in the United States, with £48 million ($62m) goalkeeper Onana trying to organise his defence for a 35th-minute corner. He appeared to nudge Fernandes towards a certain position, with the Portugal international apparently turning a deaf ear to that request as the pair brushed shoulders. A clip of the incident on social media was captioned: “Captain Bruno doesn’t want anyone to correct him or advise him. Bruno completly ignores new signing Onana.”Instagram
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has responded to said post with a message of his own, saying: “Nice how you could see me ignoring him when I was going to the place he was telling me to be positioned in the corner. Nice try to make it look bad.”
WHAT NEXT? United suffered a 2-0 defeat against La Liga giants Real – with Jude Bellingham and Joselu on target – and will be back in action on Sunday when facing Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas as their summer tour of America comes to a close.