Diawara completes €21m switch from Napoli to Roma

The day after Greek defender Kostas Manolas left Stadio Olimpico for Stadio San Paulo, the Guinea midfielder has moved the other way

have signed Amadou Diawara from for €21 million (£19m, $24m), who becomes Paulo Fonseca's third signing of the summer.

The midfielder, on international duty with Guinea at the , has signed a five-year deal.

Diawara, 21, joins Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for €36 million ($41m, £32m) on Sunday.

"We have been following Amadou for a while now," said Roma's chief executive Guido Fienga.

"He is a player whose talent has been clear to those in for a number of years.

"We are pleased to welcome him to Roma, with the confidence that he can become an important player for the club."

Roma announced the deal coupled with a social media video raising awareness of missing children.

Official: Amadou Diawara is now a Roma player.



This summer #ASRoma is using the publicity generated by each transfer announcement video on social media to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.

@MissingKids @telefonoazzurro pic.twitter.com/bz1eCyRm9F — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 1, 2019

Fonseca's squad is taking shape after the coach was brought in from to replace Claudio Ranieri.

Roma signed Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola for a fee of €29.5m ($33m, £26m) on Sunday, with the left-back joining from , while 20-year-old defender Luca Pellegrini signed for the Serie A champions for €22 million (£20m, $25m).

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a switch to , though, while rumours suggesting Roma could sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juve have been denied by the striker's agent and brother.

Nicolo Barella is also said to be a target for Roma, with reports claiming they are set to beat Inter to the signature of the midfielder.

Article continues below

Manolas, meanwhile, has posted a farewell message to Roma on social media.

"I want to thank the coaches, team-mates and all the fans who have stood by me and supported me over the years," the Greece centre-back wrote on Instagram.

"I spent five wonderful years, I always gave everything with love for this team."