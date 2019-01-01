Diamanti joins A-League newcomers Western United

Western United have signed former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti ahead of their first A-League season.

Diamanti, 36, has joined the A-League club on a one-year marquee deal, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The playmaker, who made 17 appearances for Italy between 2010 and 2013, enjoyed a fine season with Livorno in Serie B in 2018-19, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 32 games.

"I have played all around the world, with world-class clubs and team-mates and Western United stood out to me after speaking with the coaches and staff and hearing how they plan on having an impact in their first season in the A-League," Diamanti said.

See some of @AleDiamanti23’s goals before the big reveal tomorrow morning! #WUFC pic.twitter.com/96tJmbk7RR — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) July 24, 2019

"It's exciting to join a club in a country where the popularity of football is growing so quickly."

Diamanti joins former team-mate Panagiotis Kone as Western United's star signings ahead of their first season in the A-League.

The attacking midfielder has previously played for the likes of , West Ham and .