‘Ha’way the lads’ - Amad Diallo confirms Man Utd return with emotional message to Sunderland following Championship play-off heartbreak

Sunderland winger Amad Diallo bid farewell to the club's supporters in an emotional Instagram post.

Sunderland lost to Luton Town in playoffs

Amad posted a heartfelt goodbye to Sunderland fans

Will return to parent club Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Amad posted an emotional farewell message to Sunderland and the club's fans after the Black Cats lost to Luton Town in the semi-final of the Championship playoffs, which ended the club's season and the winger's loan with them. The Ivory Coast forward will now return to Manchester United and focus on next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hi guys, I know you are sad, we all are. A group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team."

"No regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. Thank you for the love I will support you for the rest of my life. HAWAY THE LADS❤️🤍," wrote Amad on the defeat to Luton Town, and his time with Sunderland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the failure of not earning promotion to the Premier League, Amad had an excellent time with Sunderland this season. The Ivory Coast winger scored 14 goals and provided four assists across 43 appearances during the campaign, helping the Black Cats almost return to the top division of English football after six years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD DIALLO? The winger will now focus on getting himself a spot in Manchester United's first-team squad for next season.