Diafra Sakho: Former West Ham United striker joins Djibouti club Arta/Solar7 – reports

The Senegal international will continue his football career in Africa after leaving Swiss Challenge League outfit Neuchatel Xamax

Former West Ham United and Rennes striker Diafra Sakho has reportedly joined Djibouti Premier League club Arta/Solar7.

According to Galsenfoot, the 31-year-old Senegal international has penned a deal with the reigning Djiboutian champions, several months after leaving Neuchatel Xamax at the end of 2019-20 season.

Sakho joins former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexandre Song and former Galatasaray centre-back Dany Nounkeu at the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled.

After five seasons at French side Metz – where he was voted Ligue 2 Player of the Year for the 2013–14 season, the striker joined Premier League side, West Ham, on August 14, 2014 for an undisclosed fee.

"I really love English football and I've dreamed of coming to play for one of the big English clubs. West Ham have given me that opportunity and I didn't hesitate to grab it,” Sakho told West Ham TV upon arrival at Upton Park.

"I've come here to continue as I was at Metz. I'm going to give it my all, going flat out on the pitch and I think the fans will appreciate that."

After struggling with injuries and form, the right-footed attacker garnered 18 goals in 62 Premier League games.

In 2018, he returned to the French league after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal with Rennes and went on to score three goals in 16 matches across all competitions.

Sadly, the Red and Blacks announced the termination of Sakho's contract, six months before its expiry. Before then, he was loaned to Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor where he spent the entire 2018-19 campaign.

In Turkey, his return of three goals in 20 Super Lig outings was not enough to save Bursaspor from relegation to the second tier.

On June 19, 2020, the Senegalese joined Swiss Super League side Xamax on a deal until the end of the season. Nonetheless, he left the club at the end of his deal after failing to score in eight appearances.

In Djibouti, he would be hoping to revive his stuttering career.

Arta/Solar 7 are reigning Djibouti Premier League which automatically guarantees them a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.