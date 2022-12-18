Di Maria recalled for World Cup final! Paredes drops out of Argentina starting XI while Rabiot and Upamecano back for France

Angel Di Maria is back in the Argentina starting line-up while Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano return for France in the World Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus winger will feature in Argentina's starting lineup for the first time since their last group stage game against Poland. On other hand, Rabiot and Upamecano are back in the French side after missing out on their semi-final tie against Morocco due to illness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Di Maria, Lionel Scaloni had hoped to bring back Marcos Acuna - who missed the semi-final through suspension - at the expense of Nicolas Tagliafico. However, after Acuna felt some discomfort in the build-up to the game, Tagliafico ended up keeping his place at left-back.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina and France will fight it out for their third World Cup titles in the final on Sunday.

