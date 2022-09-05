Di Maria left out of Juventus squad for PSG clash as winger injured again

Juventus have left winger Angel Di Maria out of their squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

Subbed off against Fiorentina

Second injury this season

Misses reunion with former club

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus will be without Di Maria for their opening Champions League group stage game at PSG. The winger was taken off against Fiorentina with a calf problem and will not be risked against the Ligue 1 champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria's injury problems have continued since leaving PSG to join Juventus on a free summer transfer. The winger was forced off after scoring on his debut for the Turin giants and is now hurt again, having only made three appearances for his new club so far in 2022-23. The 34-year-old is also yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Di Maria has been involved in 54 goals (22 goals and 32 assists) in the Champions League which is more than any other midfielder since Opta started collecting data in 2003-04.

THE VERDICT:

Argentina national team reporter Roy Nemer has played down fears about Di Maria's fitness and insisted his absence is purely a precautionary measure.

Twitter

But fans are not too happy with Allegri's use of Di Maria.

Twitter

And the winger's fitness record has also been questioned.

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The Turin giants head to PSG on Tuesday and then return to Serie A action on Saturday at home to Salernitana.