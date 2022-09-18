What was Di Maria thinking?! Juventus star's red card means he could be suspended for AC Milan match

Angel Di Maria’s reckless red card for Juventus against Monza could prove costly for the Bianconeri in a number of ways.

Argentine elbowed Monza's Armando Izzo

Shown straight red card

Now faces Serie A suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward lost his cool five minutes before half-time in his latest Serie A outing, as he elbowed Izzo amid a brief physical scrap. The experienced South American will now take in an untimely ban, which will be served after the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being reduced to 10 men, Juventus suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Monza. That result has left them eighth in the table and already playing catch-up on the leaders just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Di Maria is accused of serious unsportsmanlike conduct in the referee’s report relating to his sending off, then he will be forced to sit out two games – which would rule him out of a home date with Bologna and a crunch clash with reigning champions AC Milan at San Siro on October 8. He would be banned a further game if he is deemed to have committed serious violent conduct.

DID YOU KNOW? Against Monza, Angel Di Maria received his first red card in a league game since April 30, 2017, against Nice.

WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? The 34-year-old has been included in Argentina’s latest squad, meaning that his next minutes could come in friendly dates with Honduras and Jamaica.