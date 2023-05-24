'Devil Baby' model pleads guilty to stalking Chelsea's Mason Mount & former team-mate Billy Gilmour

Chelsea star Mason Mount and his former team-mate Billy Gilmour were found to have been stalked by a model dubbed 'Devil Baby'.

Orla Sloan, 21, bombarded the Premier League footballers with an overwhelming amount of calls, texts and messages on various social media platforms, a court has heard.

Sloan, who is a social media influencer and TikToker as well as a model, has pleaded guilty to various charges.

The most serious allegations involved Gilmour, as she was charged with stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress. She was also charged with stalking England midfielder Mount and a third charge was handed down for the harassment of his Chelsea colleague Ben Chilwell.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal told Westminster magistrates court that Sloan met all three players at a party in November 2020, when they were all playing for Chelsea.

As the Evening Standard reports, Sloan and Mount had a brief intimate relationship before the midfielder cut ties, leading the model to create as many as 21 different phone numbers to continue her pursuit.

It is at this point where the 'Devil Baby' pseudonym became known, as she was found to have told Mount: “Beware of devil baby Mason, I can morph in a second. You and Ben [Chilwell] will be destroyed”.

Under this name, Sloan created an Instagram account under the handle 'devilbaby_10', where she branded the Chelsea star a "criminal" and attempted to contact members of his friends and family. She posted collages of pictures of both Mount and Chilwell, while making claims about the full-backs sexuality.

Gilmour was found to have initiated brief contact with Sloan via message after said house party, before attempting to cut ties.

However, the model set about stalking him nearly two years later, in the summer of 2022, fabricating claims that she had fallen pregnant with his child - despite them allegedly never being intimately involved.

Gilmour told the court of his inability to sleep as a result of such allegations. The 21-year-old revealed that fears over destruction of his personal relationships had affected his playing form for Brighton at the start of this campaign.

Sloan has been released on bail by District Judge Neeta Minhas until a sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for June 20.