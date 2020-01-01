Despite fans' reservations, Sultan Mizan Stadium ready to host Turtles' matches

The Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala is expected to be ready on time to host Terengganu FC's first home match of the 2020 season, their Super League encounter against on February 29.

Terengganu deputy president Hishamuddin Abdul Karim told competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) that although work on matchday facilities at the 50,000 seater stadium is still being undertaken, the stadium pitch is 100 per cent ready to host matches.

"For us, the pitch is the most important reason behind the team not being able to play there, and the matter has been resolved now.

"Another issue that we are working on is leaks in the roof, and we have asked the Public Works Department (JKR) to appoint a contractor to resolve this.

"We'd like to thank MFL for its contribution to the pitch renovation works that will allow Terengganu to return to the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium. The sports complex management is working hard to finish the works, and we hope that we will be allowed to host our match here on the 29th," said Hishamuddin in an interview with MFL.

Although he admitted that the Turtles fans prefer the smaller Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium with its more intimate atmosphere due to the stands' proximity to the pitch, he believes that they will still attend home matches at Sultan Mizan.

"I believe the supporters will still back the team, despite the fact that they prefer the older stadium due to the stands' proximity to the pitch. The pitches of the two stadiums are different, and the Sulta Mizan pitch suits the tactics of head coach Nafuzi Zain better.

"We are planning on organising activities for the fans, depending on our financial situation, but we believe that the stadium will receive special attention from the state government," he noted.

