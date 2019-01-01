Desabre sacked by Pyramids FC after only five months in charge

Uganda’s former head coach was jettisoned on Thursday, with the Cairo-based club seventh in the Egyptian Premier League

Pyramids FC have parted company with French coach Sebastien Desabre owing to a poor run of results that has left them in seventh spot on the Egyptian Premier League table.

The coach was appointed in July after guiding to the Round of 16 of the , where they were eliminated by .

Days later, the ex-Cranes boss took over at the Cairo-based club, with the hierarchy hoping the team will push on from their third-place finish last term and contend for the league this season.

Instead, Pyramids find themselves six places and nine points behind relentless leaders , who have played a game less.

The club owners persisted with the Desabre, despite calls to dismiss him, but finally lost patience with the Frenchman after the team’s 3-2 home defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened El Gouna on Tuesday.

Even though domestic results have been appalling, the club thrived on the continent as they easily progressed through the Confederation Cup’s qualifying rounds, defeating Etoile du Congo, CR Belouizdad and Young Africans.

Under their former boss, Pyramids also began the group phase in style, winning their first two games against Enugu and FC Nouadhibou, 3-1 and 6-0, respectively.

However, their awful league form has led to Desabre’s departure after only five months at the helm.

The French coach took charge of 19 games for the club, winning 12, drawing four and losing three.

Pyramids have named Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Shafy as interim head coach, with former captain Mahmoud Fathallah acting as his assistant.

The pair’s first game for the Cairo outfit will be against Al Masry on Saturday, December 21, as they seek a return to winning ways.