Derby vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Derby against West Ham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Derby host West Ham at Pride Park on Monday in an FA Cup encounter.

Paul Warne's side are currently in red-hot form and have won their last six matches in a row in all competitions.

On the other hand, West Ham have won just once in their last six matches and are currently just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Derby vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Derby vs West Ham Date: January 30, 2023 (US & UK), January 31, 2023 (India) Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT / 1:15 am IST Venue: Pride Park Stadium, Derby

How to watch Derby vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on ITV4 and can be streamed live on ESPN+ and ITX.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK ITV4 ESPN+ , ITX India N/A Sony Liv

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Derby team news and squad The only player Paul Warne will miss for the clash is Louie Sibley who is out with a groin injury. Eiran Cashin is back from his injury after missing out on the club's last two matches against Bolton and Port Vale. Derby Possible XI: Wildsmith; Smith, Davies, Forsyth, Roberts; Hourihane, Bird; Mendez-Laing, Knight, Dobbin; McGoldrick Position Players Goalkeepers Wildsmith, Loach, Anang Defenders Forsyth, Cashin, Roberts, Stearman, Oduroh, Davies, Rooney Midfielders Hourihane, Bird, Smith, Thompson, Knight Forwards Collins, Barkhuizen, McGoldrick, Mendez-Laing, Dobbin, Springett West Ham team news and squad

The Hammers, meanwhile, will miss the services of Kurt Zouma, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings due to injuries. Ings is also cup-tied having played for Aston Villa earlier in the season.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio