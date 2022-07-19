Denmark national team stadium Parken contains best restaurant in the world, new list says

An eatery located within the eighth floor of the ground has picked up a major honour

A restaurant located within the confines of Parken, the Denmark national team's home stadium, has been voted the best in the world, according to a prestigious poll.

Geranium, the Copenhagen-based eatery, was announced as the number one pick in the World's 50 Best Restaurants annual rankings on Monday.

The eatery, which occupies the eighth floor of Parken, was the first Danish restaurant to win three Michelin stars upon opening its doors to the public - and adds another chapter to the venue's history.

Why is there a restaurant in Parken?

Opened in 1992 as the home of FC Copenhagen and the Denmark national team, Parken underwent extensive renovations into its current iteration in 2009.

Shortly after further works had been completed, Geranium moved into the structure, having been forced to close in its original location in 2008.

It won its second and third Michelin stars following its arrival into the complex, and previously made impressive placements in the annual rankings, now succeeding fellow Danish outlet Noma as number one this year.

What else is Parken known for?

Since it was opened, Parken has played host to a number of major events in Copenhagen, with the 2000 UEFA Cup Final, as well as major handball finals.

Its record attendance was set in 1997 for a Michael Jackson concert, with a host of other major musical artists having played the venue over the years.

It is probably best known however as the site of last year's Euro 2020 group clash between Finland and Denmark, where Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest. He has since made a full recovery and has joined the Red Devils this summer.