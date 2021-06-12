Denmark

Denmark captain Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 opener against Finland

The Inter Milan midfielder went to ground during the match with Finland in Copenhagen, sparking immediate concern

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field during his country's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The Inter Milan star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention.

His Danish team-mates and the supporters were visbly distressed as Eriksen was treated.

More follows.