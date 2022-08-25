Dele completes loan move to Besiktas after half season at Everton

Dele Alli will look to resurrect his career in Turkey as the midfielder has joined Beskitas on loan from Everton.

Midfielder heads to Turkey

Club has option to buy

He hopes to rediscover form after years of frustration

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder will join Besiktas on loan through the end of the season, with the club paying no fee to Everton as part of the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move could end up spelling the end of Dele's time in English football, with Besiktas holding a purchase option at the end of the campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: The move is the midfielder's latest attempt to rediscover himself after falling far from his peak years at Spurs. He failed to make much of an impression at Everton but will now hope a year in Turkey gives him the platform to demonstrate once again what made him one of the world's top young stars just a few short years ago.

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE AND BESIKTAS? After earning seven points from three games, Besiktas will now face Sivasspor on Monday.