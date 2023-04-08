Dele Alli to return to Everton for rest of the season following NIGHTMARE Besiktas loan spell - but he cannot play for the Toffees

Dele Alli is all set to return to England but he is not eligible to play for his parent club Everton this season.

Alli set to return to Everton

Can't play for the club this season

Has fallen out of favour at Besiktas

WHAT HAPPENED? The Everton midfielder, who joined Besiktas on loan in August last year, has fallen out of favour at the Turkish club. He is set to return to the United Kingdom to get reviewed on an injury that he picked up while playing for Besiktas by the Toffees medical staff, but he will not be able to play for them this season according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English midfielder has appeared in 13 matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season and featured for just 713 minutes. Besiktas had even planned to terminate his loan deal during the January transfer window but due to the lack of a break clause in his contract, the plan did not materialise.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Last month, Besiktas manager Senol Gunes had alleged that the player went AWOL after failing to turn up for a training session but the 26-year-old later claimed that he had written proof of the club's authorisation that his leave from training was sanctioned. The Turkish giants have already decided against activating the £8 million buy clause of the midfielder.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? The club will be next seen in action in the Premier League on Saturday when they take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.